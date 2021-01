COVID-19 Measures Also Suppress Flu

Flu cases may spike in late winter after months of low infection rates.

Experts are reluctant to predict a mild season too soon, according to ScienceMag.

But many are ready to declare that COVID-19 control measures have prevented lots of flu illnesses.

COVID measures dramatically tamped down the flu and other respiratory viruses that we usually face.

The World Health Organization says flu activity in the Northern Hemisphere is at “interseasonal levels.