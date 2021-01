A police officer gives his stimulus check to a restaurant, starting a chain of paying it forward that paid off in a big way.

STIMULUS CHECK TO HELP ASTRUGGLING RESTAURANT.THE OWNER, JENNIFER WEBSTER,DECIDED TO PASS THE BUCKLITERALLY, AND GIVE THE18-HUNDRED DOLLAR CHECK TO OTHERBUSINESSES.

THEPAYING-IT-FORWARD CONTINUED...AND MADE IT RIGHT BACK OVER TOJENNIFER.(210-221) "So I gave 1,800 awaand got almost twice as muchback.... And the reality is I’mprobably not gonna keep all ofthat.

I just don’t know whereit’s gonna go yet."THEY’RE NOW HOPING THE