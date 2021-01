Makar Sankranti 2021: Hyderabad artist makes miniature silver kite and manjha

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, an artist in Hyderabad has shown his skills by creating miniature silver kite and manjha.

To highlight the pandemic year gone by, the man also created miniature face mask.

"Every year, I create miniature silver or gold kite and manjha, and offer it to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati after the festival.

Kite and manjha weigh 2.58 grams," the artist told ANI.