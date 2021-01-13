Husband fears for missing Chula Vista wife

Maya and Larry Millete are high school sweethearts married for 21 years with three children — ages 4, 9, and 11.
Maya has been missing since early January without a trace, leaving her husband without any idea of where she could have gone.
FOUR DAYS AFTER A CHULA VISTAMOTHER DISAPPEARED..
HERHUSBAND IS SPEAKING FOR THEFIRST TIME.
THE WOMAN'SBROTHER-IN-LAW TOLD US YESTERDAYTHEREWERE RED FLAGS SURROUNDING HERDISAPPEARANCE.AND TONIGHT..
HER HUSBAND TOLDABC 10NEWS ANCHOR VANESSA VANHYFTE..
WITH EACH PASSING DAYAND NO CLUES TO HERWHEREABOUTS..HE'S WORRIED HIS WIFE MAY STILLBE IN DANGER.MY-AH'S FAMILY HAS ORGANIZED ASEARCH EVENT TOMORROW ANDMY-AH'S FAMILY HAS ORGANIZED ASEARCH EVENT TOMORROW ANDFRIDAY - THEY WILL MEET TOMORROWMORNING AT 10 A-M AT MT.
SANMIGUEL