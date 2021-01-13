Democrats Move To Oust President Trump Just Days Before End Of His Term

President Trump lashed out at Congressional Democrats as they prepare an impeachment vote on charges of inciting last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Skyler Henry reports.(1/12/21)
Following is the full text of the letter from US Vice President Mike Pence to US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi explaining why..
Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office just over a week before his term expires or..