Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoys top spot but ready for Liverpool test

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the dogged victory at Burnley thatpropelled Manchester United top of the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s “greattest” at reigning champions Liverpool.

Paul Pogba’s deflected second-halfvolley secured the Red Devils a hard-fought 1-0 win in sub-zero conditions atTurf Moor, where Harry Maguire saw an opener controversially ruled out.

Theresult saw United go top at this stage of the season for the first time sinceSir Alex Ferguson bowed out as champion in 2012-13, giving them a three-pointcushion over Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield.