Federal death penalty case has local connection with Tenn. legal team

COVID-19 concerns have caused Tennessee to pause the planned executions of death row inmates.
But that's not the case at the federal level -- where the only woman on the federal death row is getting help from a Tennessee defense team.
Lawsuit involving federal prison worker