'Bhogi' festival: Chandrababu Naidu sets fire to govt orders issued by state govt over farmers

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the celebration of 'Bhogi' festival.

He celebrated the festival at Paritala village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna District on January 13.

The former CM, along with the people present there, also set fire to the government orders issued by the state government over farmers.

'Bhogi' marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

It is celebrated by boycotting the old things for focusing on new beginnings.