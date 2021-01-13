The Right One Movie (2021) - Nick Thune, Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger, David Koechner

The Right One Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this heartfelt and hilarious rom-com, Sara, a novelist struggling with writer's block needs inspiration—and finds it when she serendipitously meets Godfrey, a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas in order to cope with a traumatic past and avoid reality.

Just as Godfrey begins to open up to Sara, he discovers that she’s been using him as inspiration for her next novel, and he vanishes from her life.

Did Sara just lose the man of her dreams, or will she be able to find him and make things right?

Director Ken Mok Writers Ken Mok Actors Nick Thune, Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger, David Koechner Genre Romance, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 35 minutes