‘They don’t even know what they want’: BJP MP Hema Malini on farmers’ protest

BJP MP Hema Malini has welcomed the SC stay on farm laws and said that it was necessary to calm protesters.

The actor turned politician also said that farmers do not know what they want and added that it was clear someone else was behind the protests.

‘Punjab has suffered a lot of losses.

It was not nice to see them (farmers) vandalise towers.

The government has called them for talks repeatedly but they don't even have an agenda,’ the BJP MP said.

Hema Malini’s comments come after the Supreme Court put a stay on the implementation of the farm laws and also formed a 4 member committee to break the deadlock between the government and farmers.

The Supreme Court also urged the farmers to cooperate with the committee.

Watch the full video for all the details.