Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Yediyurappa announces names of 7 new ministers who will take oath today

Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S.

Yediyurappa on January 13 informed that his government has sent a list to Governor Vajubhai Vala of politicians who are going to take oath today at 3:30 pm.

In a press conference, he said, "We have sent the list to the Governor just now.

MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara, Angara S will take oath as ministers today by 3:30 pm at Raj Bhavan." The announcement comes two days after the Karnataka Chief Minister had meeting with JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.