Wednesday, January 13, 2021

CES 2021 Tech: Rosie the robot

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
Samsung's new robot, Rosie, can clean your house and pour your wine.

The bot is highlighted at CES, but it is still in development.

YOUR PERSONAL ASSISTANT..IT'S BEING HIGHLIGHTED...AT THIS YEAR'S VIRTUAL C-E-S..ROSIE'S CREATORS SAY...THE BOT...IS BASICALLY AN EXTENSION OFYOURSELF..IT FIGURES OUT YOUR SCHEDULEAND HABITS..IT ALSO GIVES YOU REMINDERS...AND HELPS KEEP YOU ON TASK..THE ROBOT IS STILL INDEVELOPMENT..

