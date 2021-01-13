Delhi CP takes stock of situation at Singhu Border

On January 13, the farmers' protest entered day 49.

Farmers continued their protest at Singhu border against Centre's new farm laws.

Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava also visited the border area.

He took the stock of the situation there.

He said, "I have come here to take stock of the situation and interacted with my men.

I am happy to note that morale of the force is very high and they're doing their duty properly.

Like every year, we are tightening the security on Republic Day.

We will do everything possible to make Republic Day programme a success.

It's not in my notice that farmers group has asked for permission to march to Ram Leela ground." The security personnel were also deployed at Tikri border to keep law and order situation intact.

However, Supreme Court had put stay on implementation of farm laws on January 12.