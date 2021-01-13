Rajasthan: MLA abuses and slaps a Doctor at the hospital, video goes viral: Watch|Oneindia News

Bharatiya Tribal Social gathering MLA Ramprasad Dindor allegedly abused and slapped a gynaecologist at Sagwara authorities hospital in Dungarpur district on Tuesday.

The MLA accused the physician of demanding a bribe from an affected person.

A video of the MLA allegedly slapping the physician later went viral on social media.

Following the incident, medical doctors protested and boycotted work for a couple of hours.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

MLA Dindor refused to have slapped the physician and mentioned he solely spoke for the general public good and suggested the latter to behave properly with sufferers.

#MLASlapsDoctor #VideoGoesViral #CaughtOnCamera