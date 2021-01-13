US Vice President Mike Pence refuses to invoke 25th amendment to remove Trump|Oneindia News

US Vice President Mike Pence told House leaders on Tuesday that he does not support invoking the 25th Amendment process to remove Donald Trump, all but guaranteeing an impeachment vote against the besieged president.

Invoking the 25th amendment means that it would declare Trump unable to fulfill his duties and install Pence as acting president for the remainder of the term.

Mike Pence said that he doesn't believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of the country or consistent with the US Constitution.

