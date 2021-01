Hancock responds to free school meals criticism

Asked about the images of free school meal parcels shared on social media,Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast: “Well, it’s clearlyinadequate, isn’t it?

"The company’s apologised, and rightly so.

"Frankly,this is one of the good things about social media, this could surface soquickly, and then colleagues in the Department for Education were on itstraight away.

“And they spoke to the company immediately and the company haveapologised and it got sorted out."