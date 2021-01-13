Watch: 1st batch of Covaxin reaches Delhi; Mumbai receives Covishield

The first batch of Covaxin landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad on January 13.

The Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech was brought in by two flights.

An Air India flight landed with 3 boxes while the Vistara flight reached Delhi with 4 boxes.

The boxes have been shifted to temperature controlled facility at cargo terminals before being shipped out.

Meanwhile, Mumbai received over 1.39 lakh doses of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on January 13.

The vaccine was brought to Mumbai from Pune in a vehicle of the BMC.

The vaccine doses are being stored at a facility in F-South ward office situated in Parel.

Madhya Pradesh also received a consignment of Covishield on Jan 13.

The consignment arrived at Bhopal airport from Serum Institute of India.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive will be implemented on Jan 16 across the nation.

Watch the full video for details.