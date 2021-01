Mum transforms kitchen into Alice in Wonderland themed Mad Hatters party

A savvy mum transformed her kitchen into this Alice in Wonderland themed Mad Hatters party for her daughter's birthday - for less than £20.

Carley Holman, 34, transformed her kitchen for daughter Jessica Holman's 10th birthday.

Unable to go out, she worked tirelessly for three days to transform their home into a tea party fit for Alice and her pals.

The mum-of-two made toadstools from a satin pillowcase, a postal tube and packaging recycled from an online delivery she had already received.