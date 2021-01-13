Indians are not guinea pigs: Manish Tewari on rollout of Covaxin

Congress MP Manish Tewari raised objection on the rollout of Covaxin.

Manish Tewari said that government should either not roll out Covaxin till its efficacy and reliability is completely established or phase 3 trials are not over.

He further said that Indians are not guinea pigs.

"Covaxin was licensed by Government for emergency use.

Now Government is saying that the recipient won't be able to pick and choose the vaccine which he's administered to.

When phase 3 trials of Covaxin are not complete, it raises various concerns on its efficacy.

Either government shouldn't roll out Covaxin till its efficacy and reliability is completely established and phase 3 trials are over.

It should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people.

You can't use rollout as phase 3 trial, Indians are not guinea pigs," said Manish Tewari.