Farm Laws: What did Hema Malini say on the farmers' protest: Watch the video| Oneindia News

Bollywood actor and Mathura MP, Hema Malini, has said that thousands of protesting farmers are being instigated against the agricultural laws since they themselves don't know what they want or what was wrong with the new Acts.

At the same time, she has also welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hold the three contentious laws as she felt this will help calm down tempers.

On Tuesday, hearing a bunch of petitions, the Supreme Court put a hold on the implementation of the Centre's farm laws passed in Parliament in September.

