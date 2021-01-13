Army major develops world's first 'universal' bulletproof jacket | Oneindia News
An Indian Army Major known for his pathbreaking innovations in army gear has come up with the world’s first universal bulletproof jacket 'Shakti' which can be used by both male and female combatants.

