A GP is reunited with dad living in care home after 10 months apart

A GP has told of the emotional moment she physically saw her father for the first time in 10 MONTHS - when she went into the care home to give him the Covid vaccination.Dr Anne Hampton had not been allowed to visit her 87-year-old father Chris in person, and had only seen him through the window, since lockdown began in March.But the couple fought bsck tears when Dr Hampton strolled into the ward and gave her father the Oxford vaccine - and then innoculated 21 another 21 residents.Dr Hampton, 53, said: "It was great to be vaccinating the care home and I'm so pleased to be able to give the first jab to my dad."He didn't recognise me first of all in all my PPE but then he did!

It was lovely to see him, just briefly, and start him being protected."Her father Chris was moved into The Steppes care home in Nailsworth, Glos., after he was diagnosed with dementia 18 months ago.The family, including Chris' wife, had been unable to visit him since the start of the pandemic, and only saw him outside the home, through a window.Chris' grandson, Dr Hampton's son Billy, a young filmmaker, was on hand to documented the moment she finally not only saw - but touched - her dad on Tuesday (12/01).Dr Hampton, who works at Stroud Valley Family Practice, said: "The Oxford vaccine is a game-changer, because it's so much easier to use than the Pfizer vaccine."It's a great opportunity to be involved in such a positive part of the health service at this very dark time."My dad Chris, who was an English teacher, absolutely loved all things literature."He was always very keen on helping people and when I became a doctor, he was so proud of me.

It was such a great thing for him."A few years ago, he started to get a little more muddled and was eventually diagnosed with dementia."My lovely mum looked after him at home, but eventually it did become too difficult for her to manage. "So, when the lockdown came, and the care home rang and said you need to come as it's going to be the last day to see him - we had no idea it was going to be for so long."When I realised we would be vaccinating The Steppes care home, I just thought this would be an amazing opportunity to take part in the vaccination programme - and also to be able to get to see dad in a safe way."In the video, Dr Hampton can be seen greeting Chris in an incredibly emotional moment.Billy, who shot the film from outside on a balcony, said: "Everyone has worked so hard to get these vaccinations out. "I wanted to make a film of this moment for our own family memories but also to record history.

It's been emotional for me to edit and shoot."At first it was nice to see my grandpa and then when I was taking to mum and she was saying how tough it was for her - it was a pretty emotional moment."Grandpa did say 'hello' to me.

He didn't recognise me at first, which is obviously a bit tough."I was thinking when I was filming, what a memory to have.

Grandpa won't be around forever and to look back on this incredible moment will be a really lovely thing."