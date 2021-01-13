Parineeti-starrer 'The Girl On The Train' to release on OTT platform

The Parineeti Chopra-starrer murder mystery The Girl On The Train will ditch theatrical release, and opening directly on a streaming service.
#PrineetiChopra #Thegirlonthetrain
The Parineeti Chopra-starrer murder mystery The Girl On The Train will ditch theatrical release, and opening directly on a streaming service.
#PrineetiChopra #Thegirlonthetrain
Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" will be getting a direct-to-OTT release.
Director Anubhav Sinha is satisfied with the box office showing of his critically-acclaimed latest release, "Thappad". Although the..