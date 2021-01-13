‘Govt has tried to fool the people of India & SC’: Congress on farm laws

Congress has accused the Modi government of lying to the people of India and the Supreme Court over the consultation process of the farm laws.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the BJP had cited the Guru committee formed in 2000 as part of the consultations done before bringing in the new farm laws.

Singhvi added that this amounted to contempt of court as the CPIO response to RTI queries made it clear that no consultations were held before enacting the farm laws.

The Congress’ attack comes a day after the top court stayed the implementation of the farm law and formed a committee to end the deadlock between the farmer unions and the government.

