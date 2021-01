4-day long Pongal celebrations begin in Visakhapatnam

Locals in Visakhapatnam celebrated 'Bhogi' festival on January 12.

They gathered to light bonfires to burn their old belongings.

Locals danced around the bonfire to celebrate the joyous occasion.

'Bhogi' is celebrated by boycotting the old things for focusing on new beginnings.

'Bhogi' marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

Pongal is a multi-day harvest festival of South India.