Jammu, Kanpur receive Covisheild vaccine

A consignment of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield arrived at Jammu airport from Serum Institute of India, Pune on January 13.

Covishield vaccines were shifted to the storage rooms. Kanpur also received its Covisheild consignment today.

Soon after arriving at the Kanpur airport, vaccines were shifted to city's storage centres.

SII had dispatched vaccines across India on January 12.

So far several states including Karnataka, New Delhi, Telangana, Bihar and Tamil Nadu have received the Covisheild vaccine.

First phase of COVID vaccination is scheduled to begin from Jan 16.