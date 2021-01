Nicola Sturgeon announces new lockdown restrictions on click and collect and alcohol consumption

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a series of tough new lockdownrestrictions in Scotland to try to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeonsaid click and collect services would be restricted to the sale of essentialgoods, alcohol takeaway would be banned in areas where the disease is highlyprevalent, and employers would be obliged to allow their staff to work fromhome if possible.