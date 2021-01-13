‘Pay our salaries or we won’t take vaccines’: MCD teachers to government

The Municipal Corporation Teachers' Association in Delhi on Wednesday appealed the state and the Union government to release the pending five-month salary to the employees, said Vibha Singh, Senior Vice-President of the association."We haven't been paid for the past five months and pensions for the last six months," Singh said adding that they have been fulfilling all their duties related to COVID-19 since April.

"Going forward, we appeal to the government to pay our dues.

Else we won't help and get ourselves vaccinated during the vaccination drive," she said.

Singh said they are aware of the importance of the vaccination drive in the country.

