If Centre can provide free vaccination to 3 crore people what about rest countrymen?, asks CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asked Centre that if it can provide free covid vaccine to 3 crore people then what about rest countrymen?

"135 crore people live in this country, the central government has said that they will give vaccine to 3 crore people for free, then what will happen to 132 crore people?

Government of India should tell about this.

Currently, the vaccine is not for the general public but for the frontline workers," he said.