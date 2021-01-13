People celebrate Lohri with great zest across northern belt

People in the northern belt of the country celebrated Lohri on January 13.

The harvest festival was celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm.

They offered peanuts, sesame seeds, jaggery and makhana to the bonfire and danced around it singing popular folk songs.

This ritual is followed to pacify the fire deity.

It is known as a festival of farmers in Northern India and is observed a night before Makar Sankranti.

It also marks the beginning of new harvest season.

Every year, Lohri is celebrated on January 13.