CDC: 7% of adults avoid vaccines because of a fear of needles

That could be an issue for some trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEEDLES.THAT COULD BE AN ISSUE FOR SOMETRYING TO GET THE COVID-19VACCINE.HOWEVER-- DOCTORS SAY - THEREARE WAYS TO EASE YOUR FEAR.FOR PEOPLE WITH A MORE MILDFEAR - DOCTORS SUGGESTPRACTICING RELAXATIONTECHNIQUES BEFORE GETTINGVACCINATED-- OR FINDINGSOMETHING TO DISTRACT YOURSELFWITH DURING THE SHOT.FOR THOSE WITH MORE SEVERECASES-- DOCTORS SUGGESTBEHAVIORAL THERAPY.MOST STUDENTS ATNEVADA'S BIG UNIVERSITIES WILLNOT BE BACK ON CAMPUS WHEN