How Marshon Lattimore Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Because of injuries, cornerback Marshon Lattimore was really only to play one full year at Ohio State.

That may have ended many players' NFL ambitions, but Marshon is something special.

In 2017, he was drafted eleventh overall by the New Orleans Saints and was signed to a $15.35M rookie contract with a $9.31M signing bonus.

From $25K on a Rolex watch to $120K on chains and bracelets, find out everything Marshon Lattimore spent the first million dollars in the NFL on.