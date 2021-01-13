Watch: Protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri

Agitating farmers Wednesday burnt copies of the contentious farm laws to mark the festival of Lohri.

One lakh copies of the three agri laws were burnt at the Singhu border alone, said Paramjeet Singh of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Lohri is widely celebrated in Punjab and Haryana to mark the harvesting of Rabi crops.

People traditionally celebrate it by circling around bonfires, throwing food items -- peanuts, puffed rice, popcorn etc -- into the fire, singing folk songs, dancing, and feasting on the festive food.

Watch the full video for more details.