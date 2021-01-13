Olympian Klete Keller Identified Among US Capitol Rioters

Olympian Klete Keller Identified Among U.S. Capitol Rioters.
According to ‘The New York Times,’ the gold medalist was identified by former teammates and coaches via a video circulating on Twitter.
.
The video showed a man, believed to be Keller, among a crowd of rioters being ushered out of the Capitol building by law enforcement.
.
He was not filmed committing any violent acts.
.
Keller was reportedly easy to identify because he was sporting his U.S. Olympic team jacket.
He was also not wearing a face mask.
Neither Keller nor his family has commented on his involvement in what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called a "failed insurrection.”.
The FBI is currently tracking down and charging all rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol building.
.
Regardless of if it was just a trespass in the Capitol or if someone planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found, Michael Sherwin, Acting U.S. Attorney for D.C., via ‘People’