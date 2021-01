BSF jawans celebrate Lohri at Poonch camp

72nd battalion of Border Security Force jawans celebrated Lohri at the Poonch camp on January 13.

Jawans lit a bonfire and danced around it on folk music.

The customary eatables like peanuts, popcorn and other snacks were also present as a part of the celebration.

It is known as a festival of farmers in Northern India and is observed a night before Makar Sankranti.