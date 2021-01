Over 3 lakh Covisheild doses reach Raipur

A consignment of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield arrived at Raipur from Serum Institute of India, Pune on January 13.

SII had dispatched vaccines across India on January 12.

Raipur received 23, 300 vials of vaccine, which is over 3 lakh doses.

State health minister, TS Deol said, "The vaccine will be sent to 99 sites including 6 medical colleges, where vaccination will be held in the first phase." First phase of COVID vaccination is scheduled to begin from Jan 16.