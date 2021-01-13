'Great honour for Estonia to cooperate with India on cyber issues': Envoy

Envoy to India Katrin Kivi said it is a great honour for Estonia to cooperate with India on cyber issues.

"For Estonia, it's a great honour to cooperate with India on cyber issues because India is biggest world market with free internet and digital market.

This cooperation is mutually beneficial as Estonia's records in cyber security are very high," said Estonia's envoy to India.

"In New York last year when Estonia was member in UNSC and we had chairmanship, we organised event in cyber stability and India participated in it.

It's important that responsible state behaviour must be promoted in cyberspace also.

We are likeminded with India there," she added.