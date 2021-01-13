Angry woman creatively takes revenge on cheating ex

A TikTok user has divided the internet after sharing how she took revenge on her cheating ex.On Jan.

11, user @hollynicoleeee_ uploaded a video of herself throwing glitter all over her ex’s apartment .while Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” played in the background.She tossed the glitter everywhere.

No room or piece of furniture was spared.On TikTok, the response to @hollynicoleeee_’s revenge tactic has been mixed.In a series of follow-up videos, @hollynicoleeee_ shared her ex’s response to the glitter.“That’s childish as f***,” he said.“So is ghosting me and not giving back my things,” @hollynicoleeee_ replied.

“And sleeping with [redacted] and I at the same time”