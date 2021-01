Rubio Urges Biden To Issue $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Marco Rubio of Florida urged President-elect Joe Biden to put $2,000 stimulus payments at the top of his agenda.

The Florida senator supported the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act that passed in the House on Dec.

28.

Rubio begged Biden work past partisan motives to get $2,000 payments to Americans.

According to Business Insider, Biden previously expressed support for $2,000 stimulus checks.

They are expected to be included in his economic relief package releasing on Thursday.