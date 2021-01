GM’s vision of the future will include a more advanced battery cell, electric vehicles, and personal air travel

GM advances its electric roadmap at CES 2021 with a focus on zero crashes, zero emission, and zero congustions.

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior Editor, Green John Snyder speak with Director of Global Battery Cell Engineering and Strategy for GM, Tim Grewe about GM’s electric footprint, innovative battery cells, and the introduction of a new Cadillac vehicle.Learn more at Autoblog.com