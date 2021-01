BJP leader distributes kites with Ram Mandir print in Bhopal

With Makar Sankranti around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rakesh Kukreja on January 13 distributed kites with images of Ram Temple.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of India with great fervour on January 14.

The festival falls on the day which marks the shift of the sun into ever-lengthening days.