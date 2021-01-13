COVID Vaccination Appointments Swamping Some Long Island County Sites

Two clusters of the COVID-19 variant linked to the U.K. have been found on Long Island.
The news was announced as many people in the area try to sign up for a limited number of vaccination slots; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Tennessee and Georgia are among a growing number of states to switch to an "appointment only" model for covid-19 vaccinations.
After much criticism, Lee County changed the way they distribute the vaccines. Now people are upset at how fast the appointments..