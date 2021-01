London hospital treating three times number Covid patients

A record number of Covid patients have died in the UK, with 1,564 deaths in a single day and hospital admissions topping 36,000.

The pandemic has put colossal strain on the NHS and has seen one of the busiest Covid wards in the country at London's Royal Free Hospital treating three times the number of patients.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn