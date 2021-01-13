To All The Boys Always and Forever Movie (2021) - Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Madeleine Arthur

To All The Boys Always and Forever Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

Directed by Michael Fimognari starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Madeleine Arthur, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Jordan Fisher, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Emilija Baranac release date February 12, 2021 (on Netflix)