'We do not intend to remain silent.' Armed militia members plan protest at the Michigan Capitol

Security is ramping up in Lansing in and around the Michigan Capitol as protests are expected this weekend.

No one wants to see, or is predicting, a repeat of the violence that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6.

However, armed protesters will be at the Capitol.

"We do not intend to remain silent," said Michael Lackomar, team leader of the Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia.

"We always go armed."