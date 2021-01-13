Plymouth Township Police Hold Press Conference Following Barricade Arrest

28-year-old William Singletary was arrested following a barricade incident Wednesday.
Police Make Arrest After At Least One Person Barricaded In Home
CBS 3 Philly
Matt Petrillo reports.
