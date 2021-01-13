All Democratic Members Of Illinois Congressional Delegation Vote To Impeach President Donald Trump

The United States House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.
He will go down in history as the only president to be impeached twice.
