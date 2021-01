Relax, America: You'll Still Be Able To Invest In Alibaba

Jack Ma's Chinese online marketplace Alibaba surged as much as 7% in Wednesday trades.

According to Business Insider, the bump came on the news that Americans wouldn't be banned from investing in the e-commerce behemoth.

Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent were among a number of Chinese-based companies being eyed by the US Defense Department.

The DOD has a list of firms that it believes support China's military, intelligence, and security services.