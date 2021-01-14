See Ya': A Rapidly-Expanding Trump Crew Is Ditching DC For Sunny Fla

Florida, aka The Sunshine State, is known for its sunny, sandy beaches, low taxes, and colorful characters.

And as the Trump family has become personam non grata among the Manhattan hoi-polloi, it makes sense that President Donald Trump intends to settle there.

Now, Business Insider reports even more members of the Trump clan may be making the state their home after President Donald Trump leaves office.

The once-again impeached President and first lady Melania Trump plan to take up residence at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend, GOP operative Kimberly Guilfoyle, are house-hunting in Jupiter, Florida--home to Trump Jr.'s ex-wife and children.

And Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have dropped $32 million on a bare lot on a private island near Miami, dubbed 'Billionaire's Bunker.'