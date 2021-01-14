Katy Perry Is Collaborating With Pokémon

As part of the franchise's 25th anniversary, .

Perry is teaming up with Pokémon and Universal Music Group to cultivate a new music program, P25 Music.

I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world, Katy Perry, to 'People'.

Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play.

This is a continued extension of who I am, Katy Perry, to 'People'.

Perry, who's always been fond of Pikachu, hopes her involvement can help children and adults alike in these trying times.

In this moment of unknown, there are dependable places and characters and institutions and people, and I hope I can be one of them, Katy Perry, to 'People'.

That's what I hope for in my personal self, and even in my involvement with this collab, Katy Perry, to 'People'.

Surprise global music activations will be made throughout the year